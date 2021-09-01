Lexington Claims Bragging Rights with Win Over Lady Lions

Article by Blake Franklin-

In their in-county rival match, bragging rights were at large for the two high schools in Henderson County. When Lexington made the trip to the south part of the county, the Lady Tigers knew what was at stake. The team went in with a mindset of taking care of business and getting out of there with a win. Lexington was able to do that as they defeated the Scotts Hill Lady Lions volleyball team in three sets, 25-12, 25-7, and 25-12.

Ellie Smith was the leader in kills with 14 and Callie McDonald recorded eight. Preslee Doner would finish with five, Atchison and Duke with three, and McClerkin with one. Kylie Atchison would also lead the way in assists with 21. Emmy Corbitt recorded two assists and Riley Owens had one.

Both Atchison and Corbitt led the Lady Tigers in aces with three each. Morgan Sanders and Ellie Smith would finish with two aces each on the night. Callie McDonald and Riley Owens would…

