Lewis Elected Chairman of Industrial Development Board

The Industrial Development Board for the City of Lexington met on Friday, August 27, 2021. Presiding was Chairman Bobby Dyer with Jeff Lewis, Phillip Wood, Rob Helms, Cole Wood, and Cody Wood present. First on the agenda, the board renewed the FirstBank loan for the Garner building.

Next, Cody Wood announced that Titan Medical had sold to ARCH Medical Solutions out of Michigan, which has recently purchased and invested in several other companies. “We feel like this is a good move for our community and hope to see continued growth at the local plant.” Wood said that they have plans to invest in the area, and the board approved the lease agreement to ARCH.

The twenty-year PILOT project for AutoZone was approved at 100%, which is standard. This was previously approved when it was under the project code name.

Mr. Dyer was at the end of his term as chairman and asked to be able to step down to just board membership. Mr. Dyer said he has been reducing his responsibilities in different areas and said that he would enjoy staying on the board as a member. “We are in a great position for a change, we will be in good hands with any of…

