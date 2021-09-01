Lady Tigers Volleyball Topples Dyersburg

Article by Blake Franklin-

Lexington was back in action on the volleyball court after taking down their in-county rival as they hosted Dyersburg on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. The Lady Tigers have had a hot start to the season and were looking to keep things moving in the right direction in this contest. That seemed not to be any issue as Lexington won in four sets, 26-28, 25-16, 25-18, and 25-14.

Leading the way in kills for the Lady Tigers was Kylie Atchison, Ellie Smith, and Callie McDonald. All three players recorded 11 in the win. Preslee Doner had six, Mykenzie Duke finished with four and Morgan Sanders had two. The assist leader was Kylie Atchison with 31. Corbitt, McDonald, Owens, and Smith all secured one assist each for the team. Riley Owens would lead the way in aces with five. Emmy Corbitt had three and Kylie Atchison had two. McDonald and Sanders would each have…

For the complete story, see the September 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

