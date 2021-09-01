Lady Tigers Stay Hot Against Henry County

Article by Blake Franklin-

Back in action last Thursday evening, August 26, Lexington was on the road as they travelled to Paris, Tennessee to take on Henry County. The Lady Tigers have had a dominant start to their season and this match saw another win come their way. Lexington would defeat Henry County in three sets, 25-12, 25-9, and 25-12.

The leaders in kills for Lexington were Callie McDonald and Ellie Smith. Both players recorded 10 kills each. Kylie Atchison had seven, Doner collected five, Sanders finished with two, and McClerkin had one kill in the win. A familiar name would be the leader in assists again for the Lady Tigers. Kylie Atchison had 26 against Henry County. Ellie Smith would record one assist as well.

As for aces, Emmy Corbitt and Riley Owens would both have three each in the match. Atchison, Sanders, and McDonald finished with…

