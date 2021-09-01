Henderson County Leadership Class Has Health Day Tour

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class had their Health Day tour on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Pictured are :(L-R) Annie Searock, Lauren McBride, Misty Denley, Derrick Stingley, Keith Wallace, Loren Stanford, Melissa Gilbert, and Gary Stewart, CEO of the Henderson County Community Hospital.
Photo by: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Leadership Class of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce enjoyed a Health Day tour on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Participating in the tour were class members Annie Searock, Lauren McBride, Misty Denley, Derrick Stingley, Keith Wallace, and Loren Stanford.

They toured the Henderson County Health Department, Henderson County Community Hospital, Sports Plus Rehab, and West Tennessee Healthcare – Lexington.

Leadership Henderson County provides structured exercises and presentations that explore theories of…

For the complete story, see the September 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

