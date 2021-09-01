Despite Our Family’s Precautions, COVID Put My 6-Year-Old in a Wichita ICU

Article by Brian J. Marcum –Used by special permission from the Wichita Eagle:

Over the past 18 months we have all seen massive changes to our lives as COVID-19 changed how we work, go to school and see our friends and family. With the development of three successful vaccines, we all hoped that summer would be a moment to turn the corner and get back to normal. Sadly, that was not the case for my family. Last month, my 6-year-old son, Felix, came down with a very serious case of COVID-19 that landed him in the pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Our family has been careful the entire pandemic. Everyone who was old enough to get vaccinated got our shots and we have all been vigilant about wearing masks. Felix wore a mask in his kindergarten all year and is often the first one in our family to put his on and make sure everyone else is wearing theirs.

But around the July 4th holiday, Felix started to feel sick. After days of a high fever and him feeling worse by the moment, we had to take him to urgent care. Doctors were uncertain about his diagnosis and admitted him to the hospital for extensive testing including EKGs and echocardiograms. After doctors thought it could be anything from an ear infection to appendicitis, Felix finally tested positive for COVID-19.

Because my wife, Jennifer, was with him when he was admitted to…

