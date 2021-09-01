Brian Muetze Discusses Sunset Valley Farms with Lexington Rotary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The special guest speaker for the Tuesday, August 31, 2021, meeting of the Lexington Rotary Club was Brian Muetze from Sunset Valley Farms.

Sunset Valley Farms opened in 2018 and is located at 1190 Highway 200 in Huron. It is a family owned and operated business with two corn mazes, swings, pedal karts, slides, games, and much more.

Brian and his wife, Melissa, came here from northern Illinois, and some of their children help them at Sunset Valley. Brian has worked on a farm nearly all his life and started driving a tractor when he was five.

“We started growing sweet corn here first, and then got into the farm festival activities.” Part of their site was the former Garnertown Racetrack. The racetrack buildings were closed around 2006, but have been renovated for different uses, and the concession stand had to be…

For the complete story, see the September 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

