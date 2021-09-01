Big Red Tigers Take Second Loss of Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Tigers football team had a very important game last Friday night, August 27. Lexington welcomed one of their annual rival teams to town, as they hosted the Riverside Panthers. The Tigers were looking to even their record out on the year, after suffering an opening loss in their first week. In the end, it would be Riverside that would come way with the win and see Lexington start the season 0-2.

Offensively, Lexington wasn’t as productive against the Panthers as they were in their first game to open the season. Noah Wood, who was the starting quarterback, went 13 of 16 for 90 yards, throwing one touchdown and an interception. Isiah McClaine had 15 rushing attempts for 39 yards. He also caught four passes for 36 yards. McClaine recorded his touchdown on a returned punt. Rocky Hurley had two receptions for 20 yards. Caleb Gorden recorded four receptions for 28 yards and a score. He also rushed three times for 15 yards in the loss.

On the defensive side of the ball for the Tigers, Deandre Weathers and Eli Keel led the team in tackles with seven apiece. Harley Allen recorded five tackles, along with a sack, and Caleb Gorden finished with four tackles for Lexington. There were five Tiger teammates that finished with three tackles each. Those players were Rocky Hurley, TJ Hart, Davion Massey, Adonnis Smith, and Kylar Watson. Hurley also had…

For the complete story, see the September 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!