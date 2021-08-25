Touch a Truck Event Held Monday at Beech Lake

Article by W. Clay Crook-

First responders, entrepreneurs, businessmen, and enthusiasts all came together on Monday evening August 23, 2021, for the annual Touch a Truck event at Beech Lake. The event is sponsored each year by Scout Pack #4031, Lexington. It is a free community event that allows children of all ages to see, touch, and climb into their favorite big trucks, heavy machines, fire trucks, race cars, emergency vehicles, helicopters, and other vehicles.

