Lexington Volleyball Has Hot Streak to Start Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

As the Lady Tigers continue a dominant start to the 2021 season, Lexington looked to keep the hot streak alive as they welcomed USJ to Lexington High School on Thursday, August 19. The Lady Tigers have only lost a single set since the opening day loss to Dyer County. With no change in their lineup from last season, this team has made minor changes in play that has bolstered the outcomes.

The Lady Tigers beat the Lady Bruins in three straight sets that night, 25-12, 25-7, and 25-11.

Leading the way in kills for the team was Preslee Doner, with ten, followed by Callie McDonald and Ellie Smith each having nine assists. Mykenzie Duke and Kylie Atchison both had four kills apiece, while Morgan Sanders finished with two. Emmy Corbitt and Riley Owens had one each. Atchison also led the team in assists, with 34.

Corbitt would collect 21 digs in the win, and Mykenzie Duke had five. McDonald, Owens, and Atchison all recorded 4 digs each over USJ. As for aces in the match, Kylie Atchison had five, Owens collected two, and Maddie McClerkin, Ellie Smith, and…

