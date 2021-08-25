Lexington Tigers Take Tough Loss To Start Season

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Big Red Tigers were back under the Friday night lights as Lexington made their way to Medina, Tennessee to face off against South Gibson last Friday night, August 20, 2021. The Tigers were looking to get off to a good start in their first game, but a shaky open to the contest made the task difficult at hand. Ultimately, Lexington would claw their way back in the game, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers fell to South Gibson by a final score of 24-21.

On the offensive side of the ball for Lexington, the Tigers finished with 105 yards through the air and a dominant 250 rushing yards. Ethan Jowers, the starting quarterback for the Big Red Tigers, went 11 for 20 accumulating the 105 passing yards. He had a host of Tiger players that were on the receiving end of those passes. In all, five of Lexington’s receivers were able to haul in catches on the night. Leading the way was Caleb Gorden, who had five receptions for 49 yards. Rocky Hurley finished with two receptions for 26 yards and Isiah McClaine had one reception for 19 yards. Davion Massey would collect a catch for six yards, and TJ Hart also finished with one catch for five yards.

In the backfield, Lexington had a duo of running backs that put up good numbers for the Tigers. Isiah McClaine would lead the team by…

For the complete article, see the August 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!