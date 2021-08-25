Lady Tigers Volleyball Win First Two Games of West Carroll Tournament

Article by Blake Franklin-

As the Lady Tigers travelled to Huntingdon, Tennessee this past weekend to participate in the West Carroll Tournament, Lexington was looking to keep their foot on the gas and secure more wins to the early part of the schedule. The Lady Tigers would have success in their first two games as they took wins over Mayfield, Kentucky, and West Carroll.

In the first game, Lexington would face Mayfield, Kentucky. The Lady Tigers would make quick work out of this as they went on to win in two straight sets, 25-7 and 25-11.

The leader in kills for Lexington was Preslee Doner, who accumulated five. Callie McDonald and Ellie Smith would each have 4 kills. Kylie Atchison collected three kills and Mykenzie Duke finished with two in the win. Atchison would also lead the team in assists, with 14. Ellie Smith collected six aces, which would be at the top for Lexington. Morgan Sanders had four aces, while Callie McDonald had two. Kylie Atchison would finish with one ace.

Emmy Corbitt was the leader in digs, with six. Both Ellie Smith and Callie McDonald would each have four. Preslee Doner led the team in blocks with one. The service points leader was…

For the complete article, see the August 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!