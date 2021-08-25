Lady Lions Volleyball Falls to Hardin County

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Tuesday evening, August 17, the Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions Volleyball team went up against the Lady Tigers from Hardin County. Scotts Hill went on the road to play this match in Savannah, Tennessee. The Lady Lions were looking to collect a win in what was a tough match but came up just a bit short in the three sets played and took the loss. Scotts Hill fell 25-20, 25-23, and 25-23.

In the close sets the top performers in serving for the Lady Lions were Bracyn Sullivan and Haven Brawley. Sullivan recorded four aces, as well as Brawley who had four aces of her own.

On the defensive side for Scotts Hill, the top performer was Mallory Puckett. She would collect…

For the complete article, see the August 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

