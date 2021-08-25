HCS Softball Season Gets Underway

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Henderson County South Middle School softball team started their season on August 9, 2021. Since then, the team has a record of 2-3 with two cancelled games. The girls are working hard and learning every day. Battling a Covid-19 environment, along with the heat, the players continue to work hard and improve.

Henderson County South played yesterday, Tuesday August 24, at home against Chester County and will travel for their game tomorrow, Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Camden. The team got a big win over Hardin County this past Monday, August 23, with the final score being 6-3. Addison Wood was the winning pitcher.

Next week, the South middle school softball team will be traveling to Clarksburg on Monday, August 30 and then will host both Decatur County, on Tuesday, August 31, and Lexington Middle on Thursday, September 2. All games start with the varsity team beginning at 5:00 p.m., with JV to follow. The team will host their 8th Grade night on September 14, 2021, as they welcome Clarksburg to their home field. The team would like the community to come out and support the team.

