Early Voter Turnout Low in Lexington Municipal Election

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Early voting for the Lexington Municipal Election started on Friday, August 20, 2021, and will run through September 9th.

Being a non-presidential year, or “off-election,” and with several of the races being uncontested, the turnout for early voting has been low thus far. The total number of votes at press time on Tuesday, August 24th, for four days voting, was 84.

A reminder that the early voting hours at the Election Commission Office is from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and…

For the complete article, see the August 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

