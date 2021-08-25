City Board Votes Not to Renew Animal Control Contract

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington met in their regular voting session on Monday evening, August 23, 2021.

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said that he had called the city of Waverly and had offered the services of the Lexington departments in their recovery from the flood. The mayor said that Lexington had still not been reimbursed from FEMA for the 2019 emergency here, and that a rainy-day surplus, such as Lexington has in its budget, is essential when catastrophic events happen.

Under the consent agenda, the board approved the update to the new International Fire Codes, as well as the write-offs for delinquent accounts for Lexington Utilities in the amount of $7,459.45. These will be turned over to the collection agency.

The background checks were clear on the retail package liquor store application from Harsh Patel. This business will be located on West Church Street at the old Huddle House location, and the application was approved.

The resolution on amending the elected officials’ compensation was passed on its second reading. Next on the agenda was discussing the Animal Control contract. The mayor has had quite a bit of negative feedback and he recommended to the board to not renew the contract. He would like for the Lexington Fire Department to hire an additional firefighter with the contract funds, and move towards the Fire Department taking up these duties.

The mayor said that the last several animals captured have been done with the assistance of the Lexington Police Department, so the city has already been handling part of the job internally. Lexington Fire Chief Doug Acred said that an additional firefighter is needed, and…

