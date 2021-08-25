Beech River Baptist Association Disaster Relief Team Heads to Waverly

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Many are still stunned by the recent flash flooding disaster in Waverly in Humphreys County over the weekend. The National Weather Service said that over 17 inches of rain fell in the area over a 24-hour period, resulting in loss of life and destruction of property. At press time, there were 21 deaths reported, and 10 missing.

The Beech River Baptist Association’s Disaster Relief Team left Lexington at 8:00 a.m. on Monday morning, August 23, 2021, and will meet in a staging area with other teams near New Johnsonville. Team Captain Harold Renfroe said that they will receive their assignments there and then be deployed where needed.

The team is carrying a skid steer that can help clear debris, along with their enclosed equipment trailer. Medical forms were first completed and each of the vehicles was outfitted with a disaster team identification emblem.

Housing for volunteers will be at Trace Creek Baptist Church in New Johnsonville. Members of the team are certified in different areas, such as chainsaw, flood recovery, and…

