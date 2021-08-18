Lexington city Board Holds Lengthy Work Session

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington had their regular monthly work session on Monday evening, August 16, 2021. The work session is the non-voting meeting of the board.

An application for a retail package liquor store was submitted to the board by Jay Shree Laxmi Krupa LLC, to do business as Beech Lake Liquor. This would be located at 726 West Church Street, which is the old Huddle House location. Lexington Police Chief Roger Loftin said that the background checks are still pending, but everything would be complete by the next meeting.

The second reading to amend the budget to increase the compensation for elected officials was discussed. The amendment would raise the salary of the city mayor from $75,300.00 to $85,000.00, along with the payroll tax increase. The measure would put the salary in line with the positions that are supervised.

The board then discussed the attendance at the meetings of the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said that these meetings are important but understands there are times when there are meeting conflicts. Some of the board were in favor of some sort of mandatory attendance, perhaps not missing more than three meetings. Alderman Gordon Wildridge said that perhaps some alternates could be designated in order to ensure that there was a quorum to do business. There may be some issues that would prevent increasing the number of people on the board, and the trend statewide is for committees to be smaller rather than larger.

Public Works Director Robbie McCready discussed updating to a newer edition of the International Fire Code (IFC), which is used by the building inspector and fire inspector.

An application for the TDOT Multimodal Access grant was also discussed. Lexington’s application was selected on June 21, 2021. The grant program provides funding up to $950,000.00 for needed sidewalk and bikeway investments along state routes. There is a…

