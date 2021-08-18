Lady Minutemen Soccer Split Games

Article by Blake Franklin-

This past week, the Lexington Middle School Lady Minutemen Soccer team had their home openers at the Lexington Soccer Complex. On Monday, August 10, 2021, Lexington Middle hosted Crockett County for a non-district game. While the ladies fought hard, LMS came up short and fell, 9-3. Scoring for the Lady Minutemen were Ava Salmon, with two goals and Olivia Brigance, who scored a goal. The goalkeeper, Madison “Mad Dog” Smith, had 20 saves.

Thursday night, August 12, the Lady Minutemen hosted Jackson Christian School for another non-district game. Despite losing three Lady Minutemen to injuries, Lexington came out on top, with a win over JCS, 1-0. Scoring for the Lady Minutemen in this game was Ava Salmon, who had the lone goal, and goalkeeper Madison “Mad Dog” Smith recorded 4 saves.

Coach Jeremy Lansing said, “We learned a lot of lessons from our first game (especially me) and Thursday night we came out an entirely new team due to those lessons learned. I am beyond…

