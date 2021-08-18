Henderson County Man Indicted on Violation of Sex Offender Registry

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Jason Lee Harbin, age 38 of Henderson County, was arrested on August 12, 2021, on two counts of violation of the sex offender registry.

According to the sealed indictment from the August 4, 2021, session of the Henderson County Grand Jury, on or about May 26, 2021, and again on or about June 18, 2021, Harbin knowingly failed to timely disclose required information to the designated law enforcement agency.

Harbin was convicted on March 1, 2002, of sexual battery by an…

