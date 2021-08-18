Dale Loftin Scholarship Recipients Announced

Submitted-

The 2021 Lexington Little League All-Star Banquet was held on Sunday afternoon, August 15, 2021. The family of Dale Loftin chooses to keep his memory and love for baseball alive by awarding a 12-year old player a scholarship. Each year, the family tells the story of how and why this special scholarship came to be, in hopes it will guide the youth of Henderson County to develop a love of the game, as well as the courage to make good decisions throughout their lives. This year’s recipients were Seth Williams, son of David and Jennifer Williams; Eli Bingham, son of Jon and Allison Bingham; Kaden Volner, son of Nick and Julie Volner; and Jace Azbill (not pictured), son of Lance and Amber Azbill. Lexington Little League is grateful to the Loftin family for their generosity and looks forward to this special presentation each year. Pictured above are: (standing, L-R) Nick and Julie Volner, David and Jennifer Williams, Shane James, Cager James, Lisa Mills Loftin, Carsyn James, Stephanie James, Roger Loftin, Allison and Jon Bingham; (kneeling, L-R) Seth Williams, Eli Bingham, and Kaden Volner.

For this and other interesting articles, see the August 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

