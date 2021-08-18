Big Red Tigers Make Strides at Jamboree

Article by Blake Franklin-

With the regular season of football coming to a start this Friday night, the Lexington High School Big Red Tigers football team had one more opportunity to polish the strengths of this year’s unit as they participated in the Huntingdon Football 2021 Jamboree that was held at Paul Ward Stadium in Huntingdon, Tennessee.

The jamboree games included Lexington High School, Huntingdon High School, Adamsville High School and McNairy County High School. In the first quarter of action, Lexington’s JV team faced off against the JV team of Adamsville. The second quarter saw McNairy’s JV team take on Huntingdon’s JV squad. After the half, the varsity team of Lexington High School went up against Adamsville High School. Then in the final quarter, the varsity squads of McNairy County High School faced off against the host team, Huntingdon High School.

With this not being an official game for the season, the stats were not officially kept. The staff of The Lexington Progress caught up with the coaching staff and discussed some of the highlights of what the game entailed.

Lexington’s Head Coach, Bryant Hollingsworth, talked about how the overall effort of his team and the physical play that the Tigers brought to the game continued to improve from the first scrimmage games heading into this game, as well.

The Tigers defensive unit was making plays all over the field. The quickness of this year’s defensive squad was something that the coach saw during the game. “Defensively, we did a great job flying to the football and…

