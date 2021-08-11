United Minds Sponsors Back to School Event at Montgomery Enrichment Center

| | 0

United Minds of Lexington sponsored a school supply giveaway at the Montgomery Cultural and Enrichment Center on August 7, 2021.
Photo Submitted / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Saturday afternoon, August 7, 2021, was a busy day at the Montgomery Cultural and Enrichment Center, as volunteers with United Minds of Lexington sponsored a school supply giveaway for the new school year.

Grade appropriate bags and supplies for grades K – 12 were prepared and handed out from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
“Unity was the key ingredient that turned a small school supply giveaway into a big event,” said Christopher Moffitt Sr., with United Minds. “With the help of…

For the complete story, see the August 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

