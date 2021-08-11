Tyler Spann’s Memory to be Honored with a Float at the Rose Parade

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Tyler Spann, the 15 year old LHS athlete and student who had touched the hearts of so many, will be remembered on a Donate Life float at the world-famous New Year’s Day Rose Parade, January 1, 2022.

His mother, Angela Spann, was recently notified by Debbie Hutt, Director of LifeNet Health’s Donor Family Services, that Tyler had been selected to be featured on the 2022 Donate Life float.

Tyler tragically lost his life in a riptide while vacationing on June 19, 2018 but gave life and hope to others through his tissue donation. His parents have also turned the tragedy into a way to assist others through the Tyler Spann Foundation by offering education on riptides and swimming classes.

Angela had submitted Tyler’s story and out of the many entries across the country, his was one of the ones selected for the 133rd Rose Parade float.

A recent release on the Donate Life site says that, “The 2022 Donate Life float, Courage to Hope, will feature the majestic, winged Lion of Venice from Italy’s Piazza San Marco or Saint Mark’s Square. Organ, eye and tissue donation offers hope to donor families, who in the midst of…

