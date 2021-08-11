LMS Minutemen Football Participates in Jamboree

Article by Blake Franklin-

The LMS Minutemen football team is looking to have a great upcoming football season and the team got things started when they travelled to South Gibson to participate in the annual football jamboree. LMS took on the Crockett County Cavaliers last Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

The Crockett County Cavaliers took the ball first in a 12-minute offensive series. The Minutemen came out with a lot of intensity and flew around to the football the entire series. Crockett County was able to work their way down the field and eventually found the end zone, with a little over a minute to go in their offensive set. Lexington Middle School stopped the Cavaliers on their two-point conversion and the score stood at 6-0. The LMS Minutemen were able to hold Crockett County the remainder of the Cavalier’s time while they had the ball on offense.

Lexington Middle School then took the ball and put together a good drive to start their 12-minute series on offense. A few costly penalties by LMS stalled the Minutemen deep in Crockett County territory. The Minutemen were not able to score on their offensive series, unfortunately.

The final score of the contest ended up being 6-0, in favor of Crockett County. With this being the jamboree, each team was…

