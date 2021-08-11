LHS Football Takes on McKenzie in Scrimmage

Article by Blake Franklin-

In their second scrimmage game of the preseason, the Lexington High School Tigers football team headed to McKenzie, Tennessee to face off with the Rebels, in hopes of getting more live game action in before the team participates in their annual jamboree.

The weather was cooperating much more the second time around, than it did in their first scrimmage game of the preseason, as the conditions were warm without any rain or lightning in the forecast. This provided the Tigers with a chance to really get after it and put the work in that was needed.

Bryant Hollingsworth, head coach of the Big Red Tigers, said that his team had improved from their first scrimmage game week before last and that focusing on the little things in practice over last week also helped the guys improve.

He would go on to say, “I am very pleased with our defensive effort that this unit had during this scrimmage game. McKenzie has a high-profile offense, and our defense was ready to go up against that. We had a very positive showing.”

Looking to have another great offensive performance again this year, Lexington was able to have success with their offensive unit on the field last Friday night, against McKenzie. “We were able to throw the ball and have a lot of…

For the complete story, see the August 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!