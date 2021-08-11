Henderson County Grand Jury Hands Down 54 True Bills of Indictment

Release-

The Henderson County Grand Jury met on Wednesday, August 7, 2021 and handed down 54 true bills of indictment, including 3 sealed indictments:

• Blossom J. Bass, Tampering with Governmental Records

• Trisha Ann Fox, Theft Over $2,500

• Ginger L. Carmack, Driving While Under the Influence of a Drug or Intoxicant, DUI- 3rd Offense, Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic

• Travous C. Burrough, DUI- 1st Offense, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Reckless Driving, Speeding

• Tarskii K. Jones, DUI- 1st Offense, Driving on Suspended License

• Christa Russell, Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, Registration- Operation without Display

• Cherish M. Robertson, Possession of Meth with Intent to Sale or Deliver

• Bradley A. Perry, Reckless Endangerment, Violation Lane Law, Violation of the Financial Responsibility Law- Insurance, Violation Seat Belt- 1st Offense

• Bradley A. Perry, Aggravated Burglary, Theft Over $1,000

• Bradley Perry, Attempted Aggravated Burglary, Vandalism Under $1,000

• Samantha C. Singleton, Attempted Aggravated Child Abuse / Child Neglect or Endangerment

• Larry William Fierce, Stalking, Criminal Trespass

• Joseph White, Sexual Battery

• Lee Carmack Thompson, Solicitation of a Minor (12 Counts), Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure (8 counts), Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (3 counts), Coercion of Witness (2 counts), Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, Sexual Battery, Statutory…

For the complete story, see the August 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!