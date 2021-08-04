Sex Offender Fails to File Change of Address

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Timothy Mitchell Sipes, age 53 of Henderson County, was arrested on July 30, 2021, on a violation of the sex offender registry.

According to the affidavit, during a sex offender registry home visit, the officer discovered that the camper that the defendant documented as his residence on the June 7, 2021 report, was no longer on the property. The court documents go on to say that the defendant…

For the complete article, see the August 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!