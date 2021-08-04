Lexington Visitor Arrested at West Tennessee State Penitentiary

Release-

A visitor to the West Tennessee State Penitentiary (WTSP) has been arrested on charges related to introduction of contraband into the facility.

On Sunday afternoon, July 25, 2021, visitor Diane Dotson was arrested by TDOC Special Agent Damario Avery for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Introduction into a Penal Facility, and Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Marijuana.

Prior to the arrest, TDOC investigators discovered Dotson, from Lexington, Tennessee, conspired with inmates at WTSP to introduce drugs into the facility with the intent to sell to other inmates. Dotson arrived at…

For the complete article, see the August 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!