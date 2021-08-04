Lexington Housing Authority Has Return to School Event with First Responders

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Housing Authority held a back-to-school event for the children and families at Willow Courts on Wednesday afternoon, July 28, 2021. To beat the heat, the Lexington Fire Department was on hand to provide some fun water activities for the children.

Robin Snider said that children have been participating in a Summer Reading Program and, along with some school supplies, they wanted to give the children a special event.

LHA Executive Director Toywona Mayo said that “Last year did not give us the opportunity to have anything, so this year we reached out to The Lexington Police department, who brought the SWAT truck, Lexington Ambulance Service, and the Lexington Fire…

