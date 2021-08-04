Big Red Tigers Host First Scrimmage Game

Article by Blake Franklin-

Even with the weather not presenting its best form last Friday night, July 30, that didn’t keep the Lexington High School Tigers football team from getting in some much-needed action in their first scrimmage game of the offseason. The Tigers welcomed Dyersburg and Lewis County to town and hosted their scrimmage game at Jim Stowe Field.

With the inclement weather that rolled into town that night, the lightning kept the teams off the field for the most part. But that didn’t keep the team from getting the practice in they needed, as the three teams were able to see live action during the night against one another.

Speaking with the coaching staff of the Lexington High School Tigers, they shared that the team started off slow as they were expecting, due to this being the first live scrimmage this team had seen this year. Lexington lost a core part of their team to graduation after last season, so this year’s team is a bit inexperienced. That did not stop the Tigers as the team got better as the scrimmage progressed.

As was mentioned earlier, the Tigers lost a lot of their core after last season. The coaching staff spoke about how the offense and defense played well despite the loss of personnel that Lexington experienced. Coaches were eager to say that there was a lot of first year starters that stepped up and did good things on both sides of the ball.

One of the biggest spots that Lexington will look to continue to have success at is special teams. Lexington lost one of their main stays in that department as…