Wanda Small Addresses Rotary on Medicare Solutions

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The special guest speaker for the July 27, 2021, Lexington Rotary Club was Wanda Small with Medicare Solutions. Her office, which is located at 131 South Broad Street in Lexington, focuses on Medicare and health insurance. “Medicare is kind of like the alphabet, there is A, B, C, and D,” she said.

Part A, for hospital coverage, is provided at no premium for most people, as you paid in while you were employed. There is, however, a deductible, and there can be a penalty if you do not sign up at age 65. Part B is for doctors, outpatient, and durable medical equipment, and has a monthly premium and annual deductible, and can…

For complete coverage, see the July 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!