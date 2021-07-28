Tigers Head to Bethel For 7-on-7

Article by Blake Franklin-

With the offseason looking a bit different this season, in regard to last year when the COVID-19 pandemic started, this year is allowing for more opportunities to let teams get the work in that is needed to be more prepared to start the regular season come August.

The Lexington High School football team was able to take advantage of that as they made their way to McKenzie, Tennessee to participate in a 7-on-7 held at Bethel University. This allowed the team to get more comfortable with game type situations that will surely be presented to them in the coming weeks on the football field.

Teams that attended, along with Lexington, were Henry County and McKenzie High School. This was a good opportunity for the Tigers to get some work in with two of West Tennessee’s powerhouse high school football teams.

In talking with the head coach of the Tigers, Bryant Hollingsworth, he stated, “We participate in 7-on-7 to improve our skill positions and also to give our guys a chance to start competing against other teams.”

Lexington will have another upcoming chance to see a different team and take live reps against. The Tigers have a scrimmage scheduled for this Friday night, July 30, 2021. Lexington will welcome Dyersburg High School into town for a chance to get better and even more ready for the season that awaits. The starting time for that scrimmage will be 5:00 p.m. and will be held at Jim Stowe Field.

The Big Red Tigers will take each and every chance they can get to become a better team. They are coming off one of the most historic seasons in Lexington High School football history. The team made it all the way to the state semifinals where…

