Lexington City Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington met on Monday evening, July 26, 2021, in their regular voting session.

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs began the session by swearing in the newest officer of the Lexington Police Department, Donte Bard. Bard is a graduate of Lexington High School, the son of Shalonda and Rodney Bard, and the grandson of Theoda and Cora Dunn. Lexington Police Chief Roger Loftin said that Bard will be a great addition to the department and is excited about having him as part of the team.

Under the consent agenda, the following items were approved: opening a new bank account for the solid waste fund payroll, and a new bank account for the general fund for health insurance provider payments; delinquent account write-offs for Lexington Electric System, for $9,950.30, and for the Gas, Water, Waste Water & Garbage uncollectible accounts in the amount of $6,888.86; and surplus equipment for the Water Department.

Three bids were also approved under the consent agenda: A bid for Lift Station #33 replacement by B.A.M.2 Inc. at $671,134.00; a bid for Timberlake Industrial Park water line extension by Marbury Construction Co. for $258,361.75; and a bid for the Timberlake Industrial Park sewer extension by Enscor, LLC for $79,075.00.

The board also approved a property transfer of 1.93 acres (former Salant & Salant Property) to Southwest Human Resource Agency Head Start for their new building. Mayor Griggs said that….

For complete coverage, see the July 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!