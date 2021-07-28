American Legion Post #77 Awards Achievement Certificates

Article Submitted-

Two longtime members of American Legion Post #77 in Lexington were given Certificates of Appreciation for their dedication to the post and our local Veterans. Ben Pope (Adjutant) and Eric Kocke (2nd Vice Commander) will be moving on to new horizons and be closer to families. American Legion Post #77 members wish them well and will be sorely missed.

For this and other interesting articles, see the August 4th edition of The Lexington Progress.

