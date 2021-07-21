Traffic Mishaps on I-40 Leads to Congestion in Lexington

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Thursday, July 15, 2021, was a trying day for motorists, as traffic mishaps at the 94-mile marker in Madison County, as well as one at the 99-mile marker in Henderson County, led to the shutdown of westbound traffic along I-40, with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department assisting at Exits 101 and 108.

Traffic delays led to traffic congestion in Lexington, as westbound traffic was diverted into Lexington. Traffic into Lexington from Natchez Trace Drive, North Broad Street, and 104 North became severely heavy, with the Lexington Police Department deploying in force for traffic control and resulting accidents.

The Public Works Department reported the number of vehicles through the traffic light at Church Street and Broad Street at 8,281 vehicles in a four-hour period, with 15% of those being semi-truck traffic.

According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident at the 99-mile marker of I-40 involved three vehicles. Vehicle #1 was a 2013 International tractor-trailer driven by Reuben W. Howard of Berwyn, IL, who was the only one of the drivers injured. Vehicle #2 was a 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Arnold N. Ukawilu, age 41 of…

For the complete story, see the July 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!