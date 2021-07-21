THP Stop in Henderson County Leads to Charge of Transporting Illegal Aliens

Gerson Morales Castro, age 28, was arrested by the THP in Henderson County, Tennessee and charged with one count of Transporting of Illegal Aliens.
Gerson Abimael Morales Castro, age 28 of Houston, Texas, was arrested on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, near mile marker 99 of Interstate I-40, in Henderson County, on one count of transporting of illegal aliens.

A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol stated the following details on the citation: “Upon observation, the temporary registration tag was not clearly visible due to tape covering the tag and water damage. I also observed the vehicle following a semi at an unsafe distance for speeds and conditions. Upon contact, the defendant could not…

