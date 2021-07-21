THP Chase in Henderson County Ends in Nashville

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, a vehicle pursuit which began in Henderson County by the Tennessee Highway Patrol ended in downtown Nashville.

Omari Moore, age 26 of Nashville, was charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment, theft over $10,000- motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and violation of community corrections.

A THP release on Wednesday said that, “Earlier today, in Henderson County, THP stopped a 2016 blue Land Rover for traffic violations. As the trooper reached the vehicle, the driver fled away at a high rate of speed.”

“THP Aviation was airborne in the area and responded. Aviation spotted the vehicle and relayed information to troopers on the ground. Troopers attempted a traffic stop once again on the suspect vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over. Troopers then terminated the pursuit for safety. THP Aviation maintained visual contact and continued to…

For the complete story, see the July 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

