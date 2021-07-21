Lexington City Board Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Lexington met in their regular work session meeting on Monday evening, July 19, 2021. Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs explained to the audience that this was the non-voting session but would welcome citizen comments at the end.

David Merrill, age 11, visited the meeting, observed the board, and was invited by Mayor Griggs to lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

A request was made by the family at 356 Sunset Drive for assistance with a tree removal. The tree is near the line but leans over the home and would require an outside tree removal service.

Robbie McCready, with the Public Works Department, discussed opening a new bank account for the solid waste fund payroll, and the board also discussed opening a new bank account for the general fund for…

For the complete story, see the July 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!