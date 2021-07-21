Josh Dobbs Speaks at “A Night of Champions”

Article by Blake Franklin-

This past Friday night, July 16, 2021, there was a special guest that many around town would recognize, especially those faithful Volunteer fans that pull for their home state team. Speaking at the First Baptist Church in Lexington, Josh Dobbs made a special guest appearance at “A Night of Champions”.

There were many football teams present from local high schools and middle school teams that included Lexington High School, Scotts Hill High School, Lexington Middle School, and Henderson County North. The McNairy Central High School football team was present, as well as Chester County High School football team, Riverside High School football, Hardin County High School football, South Side High School football, and Adamsville High School football.

Dobbs was a well-known quarterback for the University of Tennessee from 2013 through 2016. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the 135th overall selection.

Josh Dobbs was tasked with sharing his journey and experience, along with his story and testimony as he was a high school athlete at one time, with the many high school football players in attendance. He was born in Alabama as an only child and his parents quickly involved him in sports at a young age. He was told by his parents that his main focus should be in the classroom and that football would be an activity after making sure he made his grades. He was also pushed by his parents to…

For the complete story, see the July 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

