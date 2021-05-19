Woman Sentenced in Aggravated Statutory Rape Case

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Shelby Katherine Lyle, age 35 of Henderson County, accepted a plea agreement in the Circuit Court of Henderson County on May 7, 2021 on two counts of aggravated statutory rape. She was sentenced to three years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections, at 30%, with fines and the sentences to run concurrent with sentencing from Madison County.

Lyle was arrested on January 20, 2021 after an investigation and a sealed indictment from the Henderson County Grand Jury from at least two incidents from May 2020. According to the indictment, the victim was…

