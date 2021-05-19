SH Lady Lions Win in Shootout Over Riverside

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions softball team entered into a must win game against the Riverside Lady Panthers. This game was a high scoring affair for both teams in which there were 31 combined runs scored. Scotts Hill jumped out to an early lead in the beginning innings and then saw the Lady Panthers cut into their lead. In the end, it would be Scotts Hill who kept their season alive with the win over the Lady Panthers, 19-12.

Riverside would score one run in the first inning to take a brief lead before the Lady Lions plated 5 runs in the second to take the lead over the Lady Panthers. Scotts Hill wouldn’t look back after that. The Lady Lions scored one run in the top of the third before allowing Riverside to plate three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Then, Scotts Hill would score another run in the fourth inning and Riverside followed up with a run of their own in the same inning. The Lady Lions would have a huge fifth inning in which they scored nine runs in the top half and would allow Riverside to score four runs in the bottom half of the inning. The Lady Panthers would score a run in the bottom of the sixth inning also. Scotts Hill scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning and allowed Riverside to…

For the complete story, see the May 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!