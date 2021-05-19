Senior Graduation at SHHS and LHS

Article by W. Clay Crook-

High school seniors, family, and friends enjoyed nice weather and a graduation much closer to normal than last year’s pandemic allowed.

Scotts Hill High School held its graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 13th on their football field.

Historian for the 2021 graduating class was Ethan Hall, son of Vincent and Traci Hall, who had a 3.93 grade point average. The Salutatorian was Mackenzie Davis. She is the daughter of Amber and Frank Davis and Norma McCadams, and had a 3.93 grade point average. Valedictorian for the class was Emma Franklin, daughter of Powell and Jennifer Franklin, who had a grade point average of 4.0. The Teacher of the Year was awarded to Jeff Robertson.

Lexington High School held its graduation ceremony on Friday evening, May 14th on Jim Stowe Field.

The class Historian was Gabriel Gibson with a 3.965 grade point average. He is the son of Eric and Penny Gibson. The Salutatorian for the class was Alexandria Wood with a 4.0 grade point average. She is the daughter of Chad and Amanda Wood. The Valedictorian for Lexington High School was Logan Coleman with 4.0 grade point average. He is the son of Brian and Becky Coleman. Teacher of the Year went to Gerrianne Mayfield.

For this and other interesting articles, see the May 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

