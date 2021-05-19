Scotts Hill Lions Claim District 14- AA Championship

Article by Blake Franklin-

With their sights set on one of their season goals, the Scotts Hill Lions entered the District 14-AA championship game on Wednesday, May 12. After defeating the Adamsville Cardinals, the night before, and with Adamsville winning the earlier game on Wednesday evening, the Lions found themselves going back up against Adamsville for the chance to be named district champions. In a big-time moment in the game, Chance Rogers hit a game tying home run in the bottom of the sixth inning and then the Lions added two more runs in the inning to take the lead for good. Scotts Hill would hold on to the lead and win the game, 6-4, to take the hardware back home to Scotts Hill High School.

The Lions would out hit Adamsville in this game by one hit. Scotts Hill would collect nine hits off the Adamsville pitching. Riley Jowers went 1 for 1 with a single and collected two RBIs. Ripken Clenney went 2 for 2 in the game. He reached safely on two singles and recorded two RBIs, as well. Chance Rogers would go 3 for 4 with two doubles and well-timed two run home run to tie the game in the sixth inning. Rogers collected two RBIs in the game also. Joe Romines was 1 for 2 for Scotts Hill with a single and Colton Bailey went 1 for 3, reaching on a double. Myles Maness was 1 for 4 with a single for Scotts Hill.

Getting the start on the mound for the Lions in the game was Eli Patterson. He would pitch three innings allowing four hits and two runs, while striking out three. Ripken Clenny came on in relief and pitched four innings for the Lions. Clenny allowed four hits, one walk, and struck out five batters. He would allow two runs and…

