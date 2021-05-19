Lexington Outlasts McNairy Central To Win District

Article by Blake Franklin-

With the crowd packing the stands at the Henderson County Sportsplex on Thursday, May 13, to watch their Lady Tigers have a shot at winning District 14-AA, the Lady Tigers gave those in attendance a memory they won’t soon forget. Lexington trailed by three runs heading into the bottom of the sixth inning when their bats came alive. The Lady Tigers would have a big inning to take the win, and a district championship title, when they would overcome the deficit and beat McNairy Central Lady Bobcats, 6-4.

The Lady Tigers would score one run in the bottom half of the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead. Neither team would score again until the top of the fourth inning when McNairy County would plate three runs. The Lady Bobcats would come back and score another run in the top half of the fifth inning over Lexington. LHS would then have their biggest inning on the night at a very important time. The Lady Tigers plated five runs in the bottom on the sixth inning and would hold McNairy County scoreless to go on and win the game.

As a team at the plate, Lexington would out hit McNairy Central. Leading the way for the Lady Tigers was Shay Hollingsworth, who went 2 for 3. She reached safely on two singles. Kylie Waldrep was 1 for 1 in the game with a home run at the most important time. Waldrep recorded three RBIs. Mykenzi Duke, Lauren Hall, and Marley Maness each went 1 for 3 for the Lady Tigers. All three players would reach on a single apiece. Maness would record an RBI, as well. Kyrsten Brown was 1 for 4 in the win. Brown hit for a single and…

