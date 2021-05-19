Lady Tigers Blast South Side For Spot In Championship

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lady Tigers were looking to get themselves into the district championship game with a win over an arch-rival Jackson South Side team on Wednesday, May 12. Lexington came in with a determined mindset to do just that. The Lady Tigers put on a clinic for the fans in attendance and were able to 10-run rule the Lady Hawks thanks to a game ending home run. Lexington would win and earn a spot at a District 14-AA title with the 13-3 win over South Side.

The Lady Tigers got things going when they scored a run in the bottom of the first and second innings to take an early lead. South Side would plate a run in the top of the third inning before the Lady Tigers answered and scored three runs of their own in the bottom of the third inning. Lexington would then score another four runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning. South Side plated their final two runs in the top of the sixth inning and the Lady Tigers would score four runs in the bottom half of the inning to win the shortened game by ten runs.

As she has been dominant all season, Cadey McDaniel took to the circle to start the contest for the Lady Tigers. McDaniel threw the entire six innings of play. She would allow eight hits and struck out ten batters while only allowing three runs. McDaniel would…

For the complete story, see the May 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!