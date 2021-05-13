Free Reading Resources for TN Families Launch

The Tennessee Department of Education announced the At-Home Decodable Book Series is available for ALL Tennessee families of kindergarten, 1st, and 2nd grade children to help our youngest learners become stronger readers.

In partnership with Tennessee teachers and state-adopted instructional materials from the State Board of Education approved list, each free pack has 7 decodable booklets which contain 20+ exciting stories full of sounds and words to help practice phonics and develop strong reading skills. These are designed for Tennessee families to use with their young children to build upon foundational skills they are learning in the classroom and continue that work at home.

The launch event took place yesterday, 5/12, at Dodson Branch Elementary School in Jackson County. Since the order form launched, already over 11,000 orders from TN families have been submitted .

Here are photos and video from the launch event, including a second by second breakdown:

Video and photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FTao-4LCB2xSOYQAYpRhmDdPLyY2nU1m?usp=sharing Decodables Launch video super times: :08-:16 Kristy Brown, Director of Schools, Jackson County :33-:44 Dr. Penny Schwinn, Commissioner of Education 1:21-1:26 Dodson Branch Elementary Parent & Student 1:37-1:40 Dodson Branch Elementary Parent & Student 1:49 Total, Out Queue, nat sound clapping

Graphic (w/ QR code to order form): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-Un6k373KE6F_UqPoczEwCzc50buTDku/view?usp=sharing

Launch press release: https://www.tn.gov/education/news/2021/5/12/free-reading-resources-now-available-for-all-tennessee-families-of-k-2-children.html

Order form: https://decodablerequests.powerappsportals.com/decodable-requests/

Dedicated TDOE webpage: https://www.tn.gov/education/decodables

If you are interested in setting up an interview with Commissioner Schwinn to discuss the decodables and the Reading 360 initiative, please e-mail EDU.MediaInquiries@tn.gov.