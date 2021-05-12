LHS Tigers Season Ends with Loss to Chester County

Article by Blake Franklin-

Entering a must win game on Saturday, May 8, Lexington would try and find a way to take down the Chester County Eagles to keep their season alive and continue towards their goal. The Tigers would head to Scotts Hill High School to face Chester County. In an early afternoon game, Lexington was met with good pitching by the Eagles and did their best to hold Chester County at bay. In the end, the Tigers took the loss against Chester County and saw their 2021 season come to an end by losing the game by a final score of 3-1.

Both teams went scoreless in the first inning and then Chester County would plate a run in the top of the second. The Tigers answered in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game at one. Then, in the fifth inning, the Eagles would score another run to take a 2-1 lead. Not being able to score another run in the game and allowing Chester County to plate their final run in the top of the seventh inning, Lexington took the defeat and closed out their season.

The Tigers would collect six hits in the game against Chester County. Aaron McClure would be the LHS player that led the way at the plate. McClure went 2 for 2 in the game, hitting two singles. Both Jack Taylor and Shae Stanfill would each go 2 for 3 in the loss. Taylor reached on two singles. Shae Stanfill also hit for…

