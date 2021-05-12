LHS Tennis Teams Compete In District Tournament

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington Tigers tennis program had great success in this year’s district tournament, with strong play and leadership by their seniors. The team’s season ended with the boys finishing 3rd overall and the girls finishing runner-up to Chester County in the team district tournament on Monday and Wednesday of last week.

Last Thursday and Friday was the district individual tournament, in which Lexington had a strong showing. All of Lexington’s players won their first round matches. Avery Pace, Cutter Franks, and Meet Patel all had great matches while being eliminated in the 2nd round. Addison Wood and Shaelynn Franks made the All-District team for girls’ doubles, while making it to the semi-final round. Garrett Weinberg and Grayson Pollock made the All-District team for boys’ doubles, while making it to the semi-final round, as well. Haley Wood made the All-District team for girls’ singles and played in the district championship where she finished runner-up and will represent our school and district in the Regional Tournament as a #2 girls’ single seed.

Megan and Morgan Wood made the All-District team for girls’ doubles and played in the district championship where they won, making them District Champions for girls’ doubles. Megan and Morgan will represent our school and district in the regional tournament as…

