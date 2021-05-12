Lexington City Board Holds Special Called Meeting on Liquor Store Ordinance and Budget Work Session

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Alderman for Lexington held a special called meeting for the second reading of the package liquor store ordinance, which was followed up by a work session on the budget on Thursday evening, May 6, 2021.

There was a large audience present for the ordinance reading, with four residents and business owners giving their objections to the changes. After discussions and a question and answer session, the ordinance was passed four to two, with Gordon Wildridge and Emmitt Blankenship casting the two no votes. Alderman Gilbert was not present to vote.

The work session began at 6:50 p.m. with some traffic concerns from Clint Cole of the Eastgate Subdivision, and also with a concern on White Street during school dismissal. Public Works Director Robbie McCready said that several traffic studies have been completed and that a report would soon be submitted, and that there were other areas to also consider as well. The consensus was that the problem of speeding is virtually a citywide issue, and that many times when law enforcement is in the area, in marked and unmarked cars, the traffic calms for that duration only.

The board also discussed the funding for the solid waste department for the area of residential and commercial waste collection. The transfer station is not a concern, but the…

